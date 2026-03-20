RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $200.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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