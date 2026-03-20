Roger Susi Sells 2,500 Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $256,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,443,200. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $99.85 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iRadimed by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iRadimed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed

About iRadimed

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iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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