Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.83 and last traded at $74.90. 21,761,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,666,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock worth $55,127,149. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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