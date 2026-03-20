Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $103.16. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.53.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79.

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Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

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Rio Tinto Group is an Anglo-Australian multinational mining and metals company engaged in the exploration, development and production of a broad portfolio of commodities. The company’s primary products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, uranium, titanium dioxide and borates, with salt and industrial minerals also contributing to its output. Rio Tinto’s vertically integrated operations span the full value chain, encompassing extraction, processing, refining and marketing activities.

Founded in 1873 to develop copper reserves in the Rio Tinto region of Spain, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest mining groups.

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