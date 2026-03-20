RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

RIA Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.59 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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