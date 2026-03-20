Reviewing Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Woolworths has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Woolworths and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A FIGS 5.43% 8.41% 6.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $4.42 billion 0.73 $134.61 million N/A N/A FIGS $631.10 million 3.70 $34.25 million $0.19 74.76

This table compares Woolworths and FIGS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Woolworths has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of FIGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Woolworths and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 0 0 1 4.00 FIGS 0 5 3 2 2.70

FIGS has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Woolworths.

Summary

FIGS beats Woolworths on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1929 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

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