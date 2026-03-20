Reviewing UGI (UGI) and Its Peers

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL – GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UGI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

UGI has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UGI alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UGI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.29 billion $678.00 million 13.62 UGI Competitors $5.52 billion $445.50 million 18.35

Analyst Ratings

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. UGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UGI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 1 4 0 2.80 UGI Competitors 430 1122 802 35 2.19

UGI presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given UGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 8.17% 14.46% 4.57% UGI Competitors 7.33% 5.38% 1.30%

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UGI pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 57.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. UGI is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of UGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UGI beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.