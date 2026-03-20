Reviewing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virgin Galactic and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 2 3 1 0 1.83 Archer Aviation 1 2 5 0 2.50

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.06%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.17%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Archer Aviation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 26.11 -$346.74 million ($7.47) -0.34 Archer Aviation $300,000.00 13,081.08 -$618.20 million ($0.99) -6.09

Virgin Galactic has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -17,615.71% -108.00% -32.35% Archer Aviation N/A -37.76% -32.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

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Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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