Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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