RDA Financial Network Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,367 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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