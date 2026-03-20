RDA Financial Network Buys New Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.