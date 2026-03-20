Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $807,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

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