Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

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Qorvo Stock Up 0.4%

QRVO stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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