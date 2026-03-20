Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.8750.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.
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Institutional Trading of Qorvo
Qorvo Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of QRVO opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.
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