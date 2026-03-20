Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.8750.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Up 0.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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