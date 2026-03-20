Q4 EPS Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Raised by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

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OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $513.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,642.35. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

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OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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