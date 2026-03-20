Q1 Earnings Estimate for Fold Issued By Northland Securities

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fold’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fold from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fold from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Fold Stock Up 20.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.23. Fold has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,120 shares of company stock valued at $143,439. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fold by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fold

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms kept constructive ratings despite trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside vs the current share price — HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” with a $3 target and Cantor Fitzgerald remains “Overweight” (now $2). Read More. Read More.

Several sell‑side firms kept constructive ratings despite trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside vs the current share price — HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” with a $3 target and Cantor Fitzgerald remains “Overweight” (now $2). Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Renewed media and analyst chatter about the launch timing, specs and pricing of Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold (and competing Samsung foldables) has raised sector attention — this may be driving short‑term volume but its direct impact on Fold Holdings’ payments/crypto business is unclear. Read More.

Renewed media and analyst chatter about the launch timing, specs and pricing of Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold (and competing Samsung foldables) has raised sector attention — this may be driving short‑term volume but its direct impact on Fold Holdings’ payments/crypto business is unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed forecasts after Fold’s mixed Q4 results; several price‑target cuts were reported (including Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright), and HC Wainwright flagged a Q1 EPS estimate of roughly ($0.14) — these are near‑term headwinds to sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Fold Company Profile

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Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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