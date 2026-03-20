ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.03. Approximately 1,893,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,591,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $317.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 11.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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