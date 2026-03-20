ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $42.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 3,134,582 shares traded.

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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