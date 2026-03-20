ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $42.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 3,134,582 shares traded.
More ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East attacks have driven a fresh supply-risk premium, supporting big crude rallies that normally lift long crude plays like UCO. Oil rises 3% after Iran strikes Middle East energy facilities
- Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries flag a sustained bullish outlook (Brent and WTI moving sharply higher; some scenarios push risk-premia toward triple-digit or extreme levels), which would benefit a 2x long crude ETF if sustained. $166 a barrel? Middle East oil gives clue to where all prices could be headed if Iran war drags on
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and fundamental analysis from commodity desks signals a potential breakout in crude as the conflict escalates—a clear tailwind for leveraged long crude exposure in the near term. Oil News: Crude Oil Analysis Signals Breakout as Middle East War Escalates
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term technicals show key support levels holding; if support breaks the near-term outlook could reverse quickly — watch price structure for trading signals rather than assuming a linear rally. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Key Support Holds, Short-Term Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Geographic differences (Brent strength vs. WTI dynamics) mean not all crude exposures move the same way; traders should monitor grade spreads that affect futures curves. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Oil Diverging on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off and stagflation fears are prompting equity and ETF selling; flows out of leveraged and commodity products can push UCO lower even as spot oil rises. S&P500 and Nasdaq 100: Stock Market Hit by Oil Surge, Stagflation Fears
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. market structure shifts — rising U.S. exports and a widening WTI discount to Brent — may cap upside for some crude futures benchmarks and complicate performance for funds linked to Bloomberg crude futures. US oil exports seen rising as WTI discount to Brent hits widest 11 years
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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