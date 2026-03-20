ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.29 and last traded at $76.29. 3,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,021,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure. CSM was launched on Jul 14, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

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