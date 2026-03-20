Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, ZenaTech, Digi Power X, BIT Mining, and Soluna are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets are materially exposed to cryptocurrencies—for example, miners, crypto exchanges, blockchain technology firms, payment processors, or companies holding significant crypto assets. For stock market investors, these equities provide indirect exposure to the digital-asset sector but carry company-specific operational risks and can be highly correlated with and more volatile than the underlying cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

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HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

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Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

BIT Mining (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCM

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

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