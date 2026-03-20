Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

IREN, TeraWulf, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, or assets are directly tied to bitcoin — for example, bitcoin miners, firms holding large bitcoin reserves, exchanges/custodians, and service or hardware providers in the bitcoin ecosystem. They often move in correlation with bitcoin’s price but carry additional equity-specific risks (management, operational and regulatory), so owning them is not the same as holding bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

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Marathon Digital (MARA)

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