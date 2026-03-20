Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

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Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

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Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank’s core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

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