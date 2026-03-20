Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,389,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

ALNY stock opened at $311.10 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,834.44. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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