Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,248.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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