Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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