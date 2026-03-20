Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 50,080 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,080 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novanta by 47.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,509.68. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,850.32. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,416. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $258.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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