Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 213,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10,460.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 127.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

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BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE HYT opened at $8.48 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

In other BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund news, Portfolio Manager David Delbos acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

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