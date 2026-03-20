Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Aeluma, Inc. $ALMU

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeluma during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aeluma by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Williams Trading set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Activity at Aeluma

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $219,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 397,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,597.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Klamkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800,633.90. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,000 shares of company stock worth $6,449,895. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aeluma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $14.06 on Friday. Aeluma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million and a P/E ratio of -100.42.

About Aeluma

(Free Report)

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

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