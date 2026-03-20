Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 186.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WBS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

See Also

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