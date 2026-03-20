Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,275,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 37.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 818,781 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 223,231 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $5,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2,662.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,314 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $498,433.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 268,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,639. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,903 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 3.6%

Transocean stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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