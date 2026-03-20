Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7,457.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.12). International Money Express had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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