Planet Labs PBC $PL Position Reduced by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC comprises approximately 4.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Planet Labs PBC worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 851,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Planet Labs PBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $12.30 price objective on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PL

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,427,681.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,164,729 shares in the company, valued at $22,537,506.15. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 292,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,958 in the last 90 days. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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