Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 505.26%.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Phunware alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 13,900.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is a technology company specializing in enterprise mobile software and services. Its unified Mobile Application Platform (MAP) delivers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions designed to engage, monetize and analyze audiences across mobile devices. Through its multi-tenant SaaS architecture, Phunware supports the full lifecycle of mobile applications, from development and content management to user identity and data-driven marketing.

The company’s product offerings include location-based services such as indoor and outdoor mapping, real-time wayfinding, geofencing and proximity notifications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.