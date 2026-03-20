Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 505.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Phunware Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 394,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,051. Phunware has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phunware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 13,900.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is a technology company specializing in enterprise mobile software and services. Its unified Mobile Application Platform (MAP) delivers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions designed to engage, monetize and analyze audiences across mobile devices. Through its multi-tenant SaaS architecture, Phunware supports the full lifecycle of mobile applications, from development and content management to user identity and data-driven marketing.

The company’s product offerings include location-based services such as indoor and outdoor mapping, real-time wayfinding, geofencing and proximity notifications.

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