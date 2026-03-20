Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Director William Quinn Sells 512,429 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) Director William Quinn sold 512,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $10,038,484.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,914,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,453,291.90. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE PR opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

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Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after buying an additional 1,421,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,409,000 after buying an additional 1,863,632 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Permian Resources by 101.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 540,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 271,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 599.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 174,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 149,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

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Permian Resources Company Profile

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Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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