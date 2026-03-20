Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Penguin Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 131,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,498. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $25,614.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,253,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,294,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 337,564 shares in the last quarter.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

PENG stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Penguin Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.82%.Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

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Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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