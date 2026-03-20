Payne Capital Management LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Payne Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Positive Sentiment: Shift in investor narrative — coverage argues XOM’s outlook is improving as analysts and investors bake in higher oil-price assumptions and re-rate Exxon’s valuation, supporting momentum in the shares. Read More.

Shift in investor narrative — coverage argues XOM’s outlook is improving as analysts and investors bake in higher oil-price assumptions and re-rate Exxon’s valuation, supporting momentum in the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms (including Barclays and Mizuho) have raised price targets, which boosts buy-side conviction and helps push XOM toward 52-week highs. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms (including Barclays and Mizuho) have raised price targets, which boosts buy-side conviction and helps push XOM toward 52-week highs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Project acceleration in Guyana — Exxon says a new floating production facility is nearly complete and will speed project startups, implying earlier cash flow from high-margin barrels. Read More.

Project acceleration in Guyana — Exxon says a new floating production facility is nearly complete and will speed project startups, implying earlier cash flow from high-margin barrels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength highlighted — analysts note Exxon’s low leverage and healthy cash generation make it resilient to commodity swings and able to capitalize on higher prices. Read More.

Balance-sheet strength highlighted — analysts note Exxon’s low leverage and healthy cash generation make it resilient to commodity swings and able to capitalize on higher prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwind — energy stocks broadly are rising today, so part of XOM’s move is market-driven rather than purely company-specific. Read More.

Sector tailwind — energy stocks broadly are rising today, so part of XOM’s move is market-driven rather than purely company-specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exploration step in Greece — a JV including ExxonMobil is moving to next-phase exploration off Greece; potential upside is long‑dated and high risk, so it’s a watch item rather than immediate upside. Read More.

Exploration step in Greece — a JV including ExxonMobil is moving to next-phase exploration off Greece; potential upside is long‑dated and high risk, so it’s a watch item rather than immediate upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — a vice president sold ~1,080 shares; while small, insider selling can create short-term sentiment noise for some investors. Read More.

Insider sale disclosed — a vice president sold ~1,080 shares; while small, insider selling can create short-term sentiment noise for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regional security risk — a nearby refinery (SAMREF) tied to regional partners was reportedly targeted in an aerial attack (minimal impact reported), underscoring geopolitical tail‑risks that can push oil volatility and create episodic market swings. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

NYSE XOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $160.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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