Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2%

ABT stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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