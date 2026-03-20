Park National Corp OH Sells 18,844 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Atle Fund Management AB boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 196,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CAH opened at $210.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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