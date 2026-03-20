Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $31,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 547.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management now owns 272,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.76 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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