Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,073,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,092.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $998.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $951,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,187,785.24. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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