Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Park National Corp OH increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4,008.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,998.60. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $116.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

See Also

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