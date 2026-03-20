Park National Corp OH Has $6.96 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 137.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 85.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1%

AMT stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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