Park National Corp OH Has $44.18 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,936,324 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

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Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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