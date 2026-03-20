Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,356,000 after buying an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $301.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -474.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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