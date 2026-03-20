Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $421,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,381,000 after purchasing an additional 382,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,581,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,729,000 after purchasing an additional 861,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,214,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,502,000 after purchasing an additional 948,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.