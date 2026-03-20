Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $64.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.