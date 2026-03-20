Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $611.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

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(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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