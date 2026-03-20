Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $611.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco launched an equal‑weight QQQ variant (QEW), which may attract investors seeking diversification away from mega‑cap concentration and support broader brand inflows for the Innovation Suite. Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑market and daily ETF updates flag short‑term weakness in QQQ, reflecting broader Nasdaq moves rather than single‑name shocks. QQQ Daily Update 3-19-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional options flow shows elevated activity and hedging around QQQ (strangles/straddles), signaling both higher conviction and higher volatility — this can amplify moves in either direction. Options Flow and Volatility Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary is mixed — some analysts see bullish setups, others warn of underlying fundamental risks; this keeps trading volatile and asset flows tentative. Bullish Technical Setup Vs. Fundamental Crash Risks
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s updated “dot plot” implies fewer near‑term rate cuts (only one this year), reinforcing a higher‑for‑longer rates backdrop that pressures growth/tech multiples and weighs on QQQ. Fed Dot Plot Sends Markets Sliding
- Negative Sentiment: Hot Producer Price Index (PPI) readings show wholesale inflation surprises, increasing odds of persistent inflation and complicating the Fed outlook — another headwind for high‑growth names. PPI: Wholesale Inflation Up 0.7% In February
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and an oil shock narrative are driving risk‑off flows into commodities and energy, which historically coincides with weaker equity returns and rotational pressure away from tech‑heavy indices like the Nasdaq‑100. Pre‑War Cracks and Oil Shock Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary questioning investor enthusiasm for QQQ suggests sentiment is cooling; flows and positioning may continue to lag until inflation/Fed clarity improves. Is the Thrill Gone in QQQ?
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.