Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 32,615 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

See Also

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