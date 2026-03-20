Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $76.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $76,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $45.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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